Paolo Contis Congratulates Rumored GF Yen Santos For Her Gawad Urian Best Actress Award

The 45th Gawad Urian Awards just named a new set of winners on November 17, with Yen Santos bagging the Best Actress accolade for her role in the 2021 film A Faraway Land. In her acceptance speech, the former Pinoy Big Brother housemate thanked her rumored BF and leading man in the movie, Paolo Contis.

“Noong in-offer po ito sa akin, inoohan ko agad, at bonus pa na nagawa namin ito sa napakagandang lugar. Kaya gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa Mavx Productions, kay Direk Roni [Veronica Velasco], sa staff and crew. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyo,” she said. “And of course, to my leading man Paolo Contis — sobrang talented, napakagaling na artista. Maraming maraming salamat sa iyo. I’ll always be your number one fan.”

As reported by Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph), Paolo also shared a congratulatory post captioned: “Congratulations Lilieyen Santos. I’m [so] proud of you! Very well deserved! See you in a while.”

Congratulations, Yen!