Paolo Contis Congratulates Rumored GF Yen Santos For Her Gawad Urian Best Actress Award

“Very well deserved! See you in a while.”
by Cosmopolitan Philippines | 9 hours ago
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Instagram/ysantos, paolo_contis
The 45th Gawad Urian Awards just named a new set of winners on November 17, with Yen Santos bagging the Best Actress accolade for her role in the 2021 film A Faraway Land. In her acceptance speech, the former Pinoy Big Brother housemate thanked her rumored BF and leading man in the movie, Paolo Contis.

Noong in-offer po ito sa akin, inoohan ko agad, at bonus pa na nagawa namin ito sa napakagandang lugar. Kaya gusto ko pong magpasalamat sa Mavx Productions, kay Direk Roni [Veronica Velasco], sa staff and crew. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyo,” she said. “And of course, to my leading man Paolo Contis — sobrang talented, napakagaling na artista. Maraming maraming salamat sa iyo. I’ll always be your number one fan.”

yen santos
Instagram/ysantos
As reported by Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph), Paolo also shared a congratulatory post captioned: “Congratulations Lilieyen Santos. I’m [so] proud of you! Very well deserved! See you in a while.”

Paolo Contis and Yen Santos
Instagram/paolo_contis

Congratulations, Yen!

