Paolo Contis Is Happy And Contented With Yen Santos, Says Lolit Solis

Lolit Solis was recently reunited with her talent, Paolo Contis where she revealed that the actor is "happy and contented" with actress Yen Santos.

In an Instagram post, Lolit shared photos where Paolo paid her a visit at the hospital where Lolit was taking her dialysis session. The talk show host and talent manager complimented Paolo's "fit" physique and commented, "At mukhang very stable siya ngayon."

Lolit added, "Talagang mukha siyang happy at contented, kaya sinuman ang love niya ngayon, good influence sa kanya. At palagay ko, ito ang inspiration na matagal nang hinihintay ni Paolo Contis."

"Clue Salve at Gorgy, ibigay na natin, ang lucky girl, si Yen Santos. Bongga!"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In a later Instagram post, the entertainment columnist and talent manager revealed, "Nag-enjoy ako sa mga kalokohan ni Paolo Contis na introduced ako kay Yen Santos as [a] friend, pero may 'I love you,' kaloka!"

"Ang babait talaga ng mga alaga ko, kaya sobra akong confident na kakayanin ko ang lahat dahil nandiyan sila. Sure ako hindi nila ako pababayaan," Lolit added.

On November 30, Paolo posted photos of his date with his A Faraway Land co-star where the two were seen having dinner to celebrate Yen's birthday.

The two celebrities were first linked in September 2021 when a viral video shot in late August made the rounds online where a TikTok user spotted Paolo with a woman in Manaoag, Pangasinan. Netizens also claimed they spotted the actor with the same woman the day before in Baguio City. He later claimed that Yen went to Baguio "as a friend."

As of this writing, the two celebrities have not confirmed the status of their relationship.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE ABOUT PAOLO AND YEN:

Yen Santos Is Paolo Contis' 'Best Friend' And 'Mother Figure', According To Lolit Solis

Yikes! Paolo Contis And Yen Santos Have Allegedly Been Getting *Death Threats* From Netizens

Paolo Contis Congratulates Rumored GF Yen Santos For Her Gawad Urian Best Actress Award