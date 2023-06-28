Paolo Contis Says He Plans To Marry Yen Santos: 'Bakit hindi?'

It's no secret that Paolo Contis and Yen Santos' relationship has been controversial. From the moment the actor broke up with his ex-partner LJ Reyes, to being spotted with Yen in Baguio, until they eventually confirmed their dating status, the two have been making headlines with every move they make.

Just recently, whispers of an alleged fallout between the two started circulating on social media. However, the actor wasted no time in clarifying the rumors.

"Personal na buhay namin yun, personal na lang naming ginagawa,” he says in a recent interview, emphasizing that he wants to keep his relationship with Yen as *private* as possible.

“I will never put her, I don’t want to put her in that position anymore."

Instagram/paolo_contis

When asked if he sees himself tying the knot with the actress, Paolo answered: "Eventually, pupunta naman dun."

However, the Eat Bulaga! host admits that he still has things to sort out. "Marami pa akong dapat ayusin. Oo naman, bakit hindi?"

