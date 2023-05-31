Paolo Contis Reveals Why He Fell *In Love* With Yen Santos

It was in 2021 when whispers of a brewing romance between Paolo Contis and Yen Santos started circulating online, when they were spotted on multiple occasions together after they filmed their movie A Faraway Land.

However, it was only in January this year that the actor *confirmed* his relationship with Yen.

"Yes," the actor answered when Boy Abunda asked him if the actress was already his GF. "Sa amin kasi, kumbaga, what you see is what you get na naman, di ba? Hindi na namin puwedeng ipilit yung tao to be happy for us. Hindi namin puwede ipilit yung mga tao na paniwalaan yung gusto nilang paniwalaan. Sana isipin lang nila na kung ano lang yung nakikita nila na naka-post, yun lang yung truth na alam nila."

In a recent interview with Nelson Canlas, Paolo shares the reason why he fell *in love* with Yen.

"Simpleng bagay lang yan. When the whole thing started, when the whole crucifixion started, she had every opportunity to leave me... But she stayed," he says.

"Sa totoo lang, ang laki-laking bagay [nun]. Kasi nung mga time na yun, pinag-uusapan namin na mahirap, yes. Nagkaroon pa nga ng time na nag-hiatus siya sa social media. Pero she did everything she can to not get affected, as long as nakakapag-usap kami and okay kami."

He continued, "Hindi mo ba mamahalin yun? During the time that some of my friends, some of the people who actually believed me were leaving, someone stayed. Kumbaga, nung lahat palayo, siya papalapit."

While they can't go over-the-top with their PDA because of how their relationship is viewed by the public, the actor says that they make each other feel loved. "We make sure that we celebrate [the relationship], kami talaga," he says.