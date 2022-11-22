Yikes! Paolo Contis And Yen Santos Have Allegedly Been Getting *Death Threats* From Netizens

Paolo Contis and his rumored girlfriend Yen Santos were the talk of the town following the 45th Gawad Urian Awards, where the actress thanked her A Faraway Land leading man during her acceptance speech for the “Best Actress” accolade. Hours after the event, the two were allegedly spotted at a hotel celebrating Yen’s birthday together.

“Happy birthday my best actress!” Paolo wrote on Instagram as he shared a photo of him and Yen in a restaurant.

Instagram/paolo_contis

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The post was then flooded with comments and death threats from netizens, which, according to a report by Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph), was what prompted Paolo to temporarily turn off his post’s comments section.

“Sino ngayon sa amin ang mas nagkakasala?” Paolo tells Gorgy Rula in an interview for PEP.ph. “Ever since naman never ko pinapansin ang mga bashers.”

Instagram/paolo_contis

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Paolo and Yen were first embroiled in a controversy when they were spotted holding hands in Baguio, which happened shortly after his former partner LJ Reyes flew to the U.S with their children. As of writing, Yen has yet to comment on the issue.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Paolo Contis Congratulates Rumored GF Yen Santos For Her Gawad Urian Best Actress Award

Yen Santos Celebrates Her Birthday With Rumored Boyfriend Paolo Contis

Paolo Contis *Flexes* His Everyday Baon Cooked By His 'Chef' And Netizens Believe It's Yen Santos