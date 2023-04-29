Heads Up, '90s Kids! Patrick Garcia, Kaye Abad, And Paolo Contis Are *Reuniting* For A Movie

If you grew up in the '90s watching the TV drama Tabing Ilog, then we've got some exciting news for you: Tabing Ilog co-stars Patrick Garcia, Kaye Abad, and Paolo Contis are reuniting for a movie!

The three actors are gearing up for an upcoming film about friendship, where they play childhood friends. In the movie, they get together just like in the old days when they find out that one of them is sick and has little time left to live.

Patrick, Kaye, and Paolo recently met with the press to discuss the details of the project, which will be produced by Mavx Productions, Inc., the same production outfit behind the films Doll House, A Faraway Land, and Unravel.

"Ito yung isa sa mga pelikulang—mga projects—na matagal ko nang gustong gawin," Kaye told the media. "Since nag-pandemic, do’n nag-start yung mga movies na… Yung hindi mainstream, hindi sinunod yung kung ano yung gusto ng mga tao na love story, may inapi, may ganyan, may kabit."

"Isa ito sa mga gano'ng klaseng pelikula, kaya excited ako," she added. "Kumbaga, masakit yung eksena, pero hindi ko kailangang umiyak, yung gano'ng feel."

Paolo, meanwhile, shared that time hadn't affected their friendship.

"Nung nagkita, parang walang nagbago, tapos dire-diretso yung chismisan."

"I haven’t worked in five years," Patrick revealed. "So when this was offered, nung sinabing Paolo-Kaye, sabi ko, ‘Make sure it’s Paolo and Kaye."

Kaye last worked on the teleserye Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit, while Patrick last appeared in the drama Playhouse. Paolo, meanwhile, was in the 2021 movie A Faraway Land and remains a mainstay in the gag show Bubble Gang.

