Paul Salas Opens Up About Ex-GF Barbie Imperial: 'Matagal bago ako naka-move on'

Trigger warning: physical abuse.

It’s safe to say that breakups are always hard, even for celebrities such as Paul Salas, who recently admitted that it took a long time for him to get over his ex-girlfriend Barbie Imperial. The 23-year-old actor opened up about his former flame and career journey during a guesting in celebrity columnist Ogie Diaz’s vlog.

“Ako Mama Ogs, 23 years old pa lang ako pero masasabi ko sa sarili ko, dami ko na napagdaanan talaga,” says Paul, who started his television career at six years old after joining Starstruck Kids, GMA's reality-based talent search.

The actor got candid about his fair share of drawbacks—including having to deal with the pressure of being a child star, coming to terms with his parents' separation, and getting involved in *too much partying* during his teenage days.

Further, Paul also finally broke his silence on the rumors that he physically abused ex-GF Barbie, which led to their breakup in 2018. He says, “Never. Di po kami nagkasakitan ni Barbie. May mga arguments pero never po [nagkasakitan].”

When the news first made it to headlines, he said he was hurt not just for himself, but for his family. “Sila po yung inis na inis. Kasi alam nila na di ako pinalaking ganun.” In spite of this, he kept mum and just let the issue subside itself. “Pinili ko talagang hindi magsalita. Kasi minahal ko [si Barbie] eh. Kumbaga kung anuman naging problema namin, gusto ko sa’kin lang.”

In 2018, the Kapamilya actress shared photos on Instagram of what looked like bruises on her body. She captioned her controversial post, “Girls, just because mahal mo isang tao pero sinasaktan kayo physically, hindi pwedeng patuloy ‘yan.” No names were dropped and Barbie immediately deleted the post, but fingers started to point at Paul who was dating Barbie at the time.

“Di lang po talaga kami nag-work talaga. Sa una hindi namin matanggap na di kami mag-work work. Na di talaga kami para sa isat-isa. Kasi iba yung thinking niya, iba yung thinking ko. Di kami magka-match talaga,” the actor shares when asked of the real reason behind breakup.

Although their relationship didn't end on a positive note, Paul says he was still hurt, especially because they did have a lot of great memories together. He even shares that Barbie was once close to his family and would tag along for their out-of-the-country trips. “Nag-enjoy rin kami. Matagal din po bago ako naka-move on,” Paul reveals.

The ex-lovers’ paths crossed once again months after their infamous breakup, finally ready to reconcile. “Happy po ako para sa kanya,” Paul says of Barbie’s showbiz success.

Paul isn’t doing so bad himself either, what with his current acting projects and his very own YouTube vlog.

“Happy po ako para sa sarili ko. At nakikita ko po 'yun. Dami sumusuporta sa’kin. Dami natutuwa sa ugali ko ngayon.”

He has also come to terms with his ‘modern family’ setup, since his parents are already separated with their own respective partners. “Gusto ko po yung nangyayari ngayon kasi andun pa din yung circle, na may tulungan, may suportahan.”

Paul has also learned how to deal with bashers. His take on being called a ‘starlet’ despite almost two decades in the industry? “Di na po ako na-aapektuhan kasi passion ko po talaga yung acting.”

The actor shares that he’s focused on making things right this time, and he’s working hard to achieve his dreams for his family, including buying them a house. “Ngayon po sinusubukan ko nang gawin yung tama. Para sa sarili ko, sa pamilya ko, sa kinabukasan ko.”

