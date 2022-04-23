Pauleen Luna Shares Struggles Of Online Classes As She Celebrates Tali's Nursery Graduation

Pauleen Luna is celebrating a milestone as Tali Sotto graduated from nursery school on April 22.

Sharing photos on Instagram from Tali's virtual commencement exercises, the actress wrote, "This little girl graduated [from] nursery today."

Sharing the struggles of parents who are also guiding their little ones in online classes, Pauleen shared, "I can’t believe we survived one whole school year of online class! I cannot wait for the day when she'll be able to bond with her classmates in person, but I am grateful for the time we spent (and fought) during her class time!"

Apart from congratulating Tali on her achievement, the actress also congratulated the parents who "patiently guided all their children this school year."

In a separate post, Pauleen also shared video snippets of Tali's commencement exercises where she also received her certificate.

Last November, Pauleen celebrated two special occasions in her life: Her 10th anniversary with Vic Sotto and their daughter Tali's fourth birthday. The actress wrote in her birthday note to Tali, "I know I gave birth to you but you definitely gave life to me! Thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself and for allowing me to live my dream which is to become a mom!"