Pauline Amelinckx Was Just Crowned The First-Ever The Miss Philippines

You guys, there's a new beauty pageant in town!

It's called The Miss Philippines, and Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx was just crowned its first-ever queen.

In a series of IG posts, The Miss Philippines shared snaps of Pauline during the coronation event.

"Pauline Amelinckx received her crown as the first-ever The Miss Philippines," one of the posts read. "As The Miss Philippines, Pauline represents confidence, intelligence, and positive change in addition to being a beauty queen."

With Pauline were The Miss Philippines co-founders Miss Universe PH's National Director Shamcey Supsup, and Miss Universe PH Creative and Events Director, Jonas Gaffud.

In a separate post, The Miss Philippines pageant—which was officially launched to the press on June 15—was described as "a celebration of our identity and the remarkable talents that make us shine." The Miss Philippines will also become the official home of Miss Charm and Miss Supranational in the country.

The pageant started calling for applicants in July. The competition is open to 18-32-year-old Filipinas living in the US, Canada, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia. Deadline for applications is on August 26, 2023.

Congrats, Pauline!

