OMG, Paulo Avelino Had The Most Hilarious *NSFW* Answers To His Fan Q&A On Twitter

How much do you know about the celebs you love? For one, they’re just like us–with quirks and flaws that make their personalities alluring to the public! Occasionally, our fave stars give us a peek at their character behind the camera—helping their fans get to know them better! Case in point: Paulo Avelino, who went out of his seemingly serious persona to give off the most nonchalant NSFW answers in a fan Q&A on Twitter.

Below, take a look at some of our fave exchanges on his Twitter acc:

The actor, who once played a UP student in the film I’m Drunk I Love You, had the funniest message to a graduating student who asked for advice. In a separate tweet, he expressed his gameness on reprising his iconic role!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The actor isn’t shy to express how he likes his cup of joe.

Paulo might be happily dating Janine Gutierrez now, but did you know he was once a ladies' man, specifically during his teenage years.