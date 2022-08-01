Pia Wurtzbach Has The *Best* Advice For The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Winners

A new set of queens were crowned at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Grand Coronation Night, and one might think that being declared winner is the end-all-be-all of being a beauty queen. Well, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach disagrees.

Days before the coronation night, Pia spent time with the BBP candidates and shared that the crown isn’t actually the ~*most important prize*~ of the competition.

“Ano ba talaga yung nauuwi mo after nito? Kasi yung mananalo naman, one year lang may crown ‘yan eh, and then after that she has to pass it on to another girl,” the beauty queen shared. “But what’s something that you take on with you for the years to come? It’s the friendships that you build.”

Instagram/piawurtzbach

Pia emphasized the importance of friendship in pageantry, especially since being a candidate is surely not a piece of cake. “‘Pag kayo kayo nalang ang magkakasama sa dressing room, sometimes you need help with your dress, sometimes you need help with your makeup. Napaka-importante na may mga kaibigan ka, kasi magtutulungan kayo.”

The 32-year-old Miss Universe titleholder also opened up about a Binibining Pilipinas sister who treated her to a meal when she had forgotten to bring food and was starving—an experience that Pia will never forget.

“I remember, first day of screening, na-overwhelm ako kasi hindi ko alam na kailangan ko pala tumayo nang ganun katagal nang naka-heels. Mahina pa yung stamina mo, wala pa naman akong budget talaga, so wala akong dalang pagkain,” she shared. “Gutom na gutom ako ‘nun. Yung isa doon, nilibre niya ako.”

Instagram/piawurtzbach

In a highly competitive space where hundreds of women are vying for the same crown, the pressure takes a toll on your mental health. When this happens, Pia says that your pageant sisters will be your source of strength.

“You relate so much with each other because nobody else knows what you’re going through than the girl sitting next to you. Who do you draw your strength from? The girls around you. They are your support system.”

