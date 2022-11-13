Pia Wurtzbach Pens The ~Sweetest~ Appreciation Post For Jeremy Jauncey: 'He sticks by me through it all'

Here's more proof that Jeremy Jauncey is the ~most supportive~ fiance to Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach! The beauty queen took the time to pen a lengthy and sweet Instagram Stories post on November 13 where she called Jeremy "the most patient guy ever."

Sharing a photo with Jeremy at the airport, Pia began her post by writing, "I know I post him a lot already but I need to thank this man for being the mooost patient guy ever. He's seen me go through all sorts of emotions these past few weeks."

"Seriously, I can be A LOT to deal with," Pia continued. "My moods go up and down and I go from being confident I'm gonna take over the world superwoman to vulnerable little kid who will cry about anything."

"But he sticks by me through it all. And loves me the same way. Thank you, my love. Please don't stop meditating," Pia added.

Recently, Pia fulfilled a "secret dream" when she successfully ran her first marathon at the New York City Marathon on November 8. Of course, Jeremy was there supporting Pia every step of the way–from picking up her race kit to completing the marathon.

Posting on Instagram, Jeremy wrote, "She did it! COVID, crazy work, and [her] travel schedule couldn't stop her. I'm so proud, @piawurtzbach."

