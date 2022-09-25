Pia Wurtzbach Looks Absolutely *Doll-Like* In Her 33rd Birthday Photo Shoot

Pia Wurtzbach is definitely making a *splash* on her 33rd birthday.

The Miss Universe 2015 beauty queen marked her special day with no less than a jaw-dropping pictorial c/o photographer, BJ Pascual.

On September 24, Saturday, Pia took to her IG to share photos from the birthday photoshoot, where she channeled two Barbie and Material Girl. We're loving the pink color scheme!

Pia looked every inch like a real-life doll in the pics, where her hair, makeup, swimsuit, and heels were fashioned just like Barbie's. We can't get over her Material Girl layout, too, with the iconic pink gown!

Pia also shared vids of the photo shoot where she dazzled the screen, as per usual.

Celebs such as Kyline Alcantara, Ivana Alawi, fellow beauty queens Ayn Bernos, Nicole Cordoves, took to the comments section to praise her photos and greet her happy birthday.

Just goes to show that Pia is every photographer's dream muse.

Happy birthday, Pia!

