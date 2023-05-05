OMG, Pia Wurtzbach Married Jeremy Jauncey In A Luxurious Private Island Last March

Here come Mr. and Mrs. Jauncey!

Just in: Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she got married to her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey in Seychelles Islands, and she looked absolutely breathtaking!

On Instagram, she shared a reel of the momentous occasion, confirming the end of her single status. “Mr. and Mrs. Jauncey,” she wrote, adding their wedding date: March 24, 2023. Aww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey (@piawurtzbach)

The beauty queen was a total stunner in a floor-length lace wedding gown while her husband donned a crisp white polo paired with a plaid green kilt. What a gorgeous couple!

In the comments section, love and support flooded Pia’s announcement post.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓



Congratulations, Queen P!