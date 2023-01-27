Aww! Pia Wurtzbach Says She Still Gets *Kilig* Over Netizens' Love For Her Iconic Miss Universe Tweet

Pia Wurtzbach taking home the Miss Universe crown back in 2015 was probably one of the most iconic moments in Filipino pop culture, especially since the last time a Filipina won was 42 years prior. Aside from Steve Harvey's major blunder while announcing the new Miss Universe titleholder, Pia's win was so unique because she seemed to have ~*predicted*~ her success when she posted her now-viral tweet.

“Kalma lang guys. Ako bahala. Babawi tayo sa Miss Universe!” The beauty queen once famously tweeted months before the coronation night when Manny Pacquiao lost his boxing match to Floyd Mayweather Jr. Whether or not Pia really ~*manifested*~ her win, the post gave pageant fans *hope* that #PinoyPride can still shine in an international competition.

Twitter/PiaWurtzbach

Even though it has been seven years since Pia’s historical coronation, Filipinos are still showing their love for the beauty queen’s *iconic* tweet, and she admits that she still gets kilig because of it. “Midnight thoughts…I still get kilig when you guys engage with my ‘Ako bahala. Babawi tayo sa Miss Universe’ tweet from 2015. Thank you for believing in me,” she says.

Her fans responded by sharing that the message also helped them go through difficult situations in their personal lives. One comment reads, “Girl, you inspire a lot of people even to this day!” Word!

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

May you continue to inspire millions of Filipinas, Pia!

