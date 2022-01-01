Pia Wurtzbach Looks Back On 2021: 'Every second of our life counts'

Pia Wurtzbach shared some of her learnings from 2021 in an Insta post she made on December 30.

The 2015 Miss Universe titleholder shared, "Every second of our life counts. Time, I learned, is non-refundable. So we need to use it wisely and spend it with the people we love."

She continued, "Challenges aside and looking back at my 2021, I can definitely say, this has gotta be the good life. Feeling grateful. Blessed. Loved."

"Happy new year, universe! Let's start strong and claim 2022 to be filled with new and magical beginnings," she added.

Pia, who celebrated the Christmas holiday with her family in the UK, recently opened up that she had anorexia, anxiety, and depression during her reign as Miss Universe.

Speaking on why she had the courage to speak up on her experiences, she said, "Today is the first time I'm opening up about my mental health struggles in public because I want to paint a picture not of a perfect beauty queen, but of a real person with real-life experiences. There's no shame in admitting that you aren't perfect and there’s no shame in admitting that you need help."