Pia Wurtzbach On Her Miss Universe 2015 Answer: ‘Siguro papalitan ko yung sagot ko doon’

It’s been seven years since Pia Wurtzbach took home the Miss Universe crown, besting 79 other candidates during the 2015 competition. While her victory undoubtedly catapulted her to the peak of her career, she admits that she wishes she answered differently during the pageant’s Q&A segment.

Here's a rewind: During the competition, she was asked about her thoughts on the United States’ military presence in the Philippines. To which she answered, “I think that the United States and the Philippines [have] always had a good relationship with each other. We were colonized by the Americans and we have their culture in our traditions even up to this day. And I think we're very welcoming with the Americans and I don't see any problem with that at all.”

In her latest vlog, Pia explains that her answer would most likely “not age well” and would “come back to her” on Twitter, given the political implications of the issue.

“At that time I thought it was the right answer, kasi I was in front of an American audience,” she shared. “Nung mga time na ‘yun hindi pa naman ganoon ka-woke, so okay lang na sabihin yun. We learn, we grow, we learn.”

