LOL! Pia Wurtzbach Draws Laughs For Her *NSFW* Post About Being Thrown On Bed

Pia Wurtzbach is having the time of her life. Days ago, the former beauty queen amused netizens by sharing snapshots of her New Year holiday with her fiancé Jeremy Jauncey, incorporating a ~spicy~ caption to commemorate their vacay. “Some beer… Some haggis… Some haggisan sa bed… wait what? Charot lang! Had the most epic start of the year at @thefifearms,” she wrote, thanking the esteemed UK hotel for a memorable stay.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the comments section, netizens couldn’t help but react to Pia’s *naughty* choice of wordplay. “Hoy Pia, bakit may hagisan? Haha lol. Sana all hinahagis,” one commenter wrote, to which the kween replied, “Pillow fight hagisan ng unan diba? Kayo naman.”

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It even reached Twitter, where Pia emphasized that her post is ~*just for laughs*~. OK, Queen P!

Pia and Jeremy have been together for about three years now and announced their engagement in May last year. It was one of the most romantic proposals of the year, with Jeremy popping the question in the middle of the ocean. Since then, they’ve been jet-setting the world together, never failing to inspire netizens with their picturesque travels.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We’re happy for you, lovebirds!