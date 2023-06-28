You Have To See Pia Wurtzbach’s *Funny* Response To A Netizen Who Assumed She’s Pregnant

In May this year, Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey took the internet by storm when they posted a video of their wedding ceremony, which happened a month prior in Seychelles. The two are currently in Dubai enjoying their married life, but it seems like their fans are excited for them to start a family.

When Jeremy posted a photo of him holding a glass of beer, some observant followers noticed that Pia was not holding an alcoholic beverage in the picture, leading them to make assumptions about a potential baby on the way.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Guys mag-anak na kayo,” says one netizen. To which, another Instagram user replied: “I think Pia’s already pregnant. See, she [doesn’t] drink alcohol na.”

Pia, known for her quick wit and good sense of humor, addressed the assumptions like a pro. She responded to one of the comments, playfully clapping back.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

“Guys, please stop assuming like this. It’s not nice,” she says. “Na-o-offend mga ininom kong margarita.” LOL!

Pia and Jeremy officially announced their relationship in June 2020 and got engaged after two years. The couple tied the knot in March 2023.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.