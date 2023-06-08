Piolo Pascual Says He Doesn't Have Time To Date: 'I don't see the point of being in a relationship'

Known for his smoldering good looks, captivating performances, and irresistible charm, Piolo Pascual has always been a *favorite* topic of conversation when it comes to matters of the heart. Despite being the ultimate dreamboat, however, the actor recently confessed that he's not looking for love at the moment.

That's right, our favorite leading man is too *booked and busy* with his latest projects to consider stepping into the dating scene.

“Wala eh, lumaki ako, sabi ng pastor sa akin ‘mahirap yan pag-nawili ka na mag-isa ka lang, pag nawili ka na wala kang kasama, baka masanay ka,’ I think that’s what happened,” he tells Ogie Diaz in a recent interview, revealing that he doesn’t have *flings* either.

“I’ve been single for so many years. Of course, there are nights na sana may katabi ka pero I’m not the type na gusto kong may kasama. Wala kang pinagrereportan, wala kang kailangang uwian.”

According to the actor, however, he’s not ~completely~ closing off his doors to the dating scene. “Siguro pagtanda ko nang kaunti, aabot ako dun, pero sa ngayon talaga I don’t see it happening,” he says. “Hindi ko siya ine-entertain and I don’t even see the point of being in a relationship because I’m busy. I’m booked til next year so I don’t have time for it. Even if I want it, wala naman akong time, saan ko siya ilalagay?"

Instagram/piolo_pascual

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

While he does not seeing himself in a relationship anytime soon, Piolo says he wants to have another kid someday.

“Sayang naman din. Dadating naman tayo dun, hindi kailangan magmadali. Tumanda man ako, pwede parin magkaanak. It’s just that for now, [work] is my priority. I feel na ang dami ko pang pwedeng gawin, ang dami ko pang gustong gawin before I settle down,” the actor continues. “Darating at darating yun if it’s for me. If not, well, there’s my family, there’s my son. Hindi ko talaga siya iniisip.”