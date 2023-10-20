Piolo Pascual On *Real* Ties With Shaina Magdayao: 'She's able to put up with me'

Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao have been rumored to be a couple for several years now. This year, Piolo revealed that he enjoys Shaina's company and presence in his life—without any pressure at all.

While the 46-year-old actor recognizes the pressure to settle down, he still doesn't have the time to focus on dating.

"Tignan po natin ang mga mangyayari... Let's see. It's just for now, I'm really busy and it's just something that I don't have any time for. So I don't wanna be unfair," the actor told during a media interview.

Piolo shared that Shaina has always been with his family and was always present in various family celebrations. More than that, the heartthrob admired the 33-year-old actress for supporting him through the years.

"There's mutual respect... She's able to put up with me through the years—through ups and downs. We've gone to so many, not necessarily problems, but issues. She stuck by me, stood by me. She never wavered. That's one thing I really appreciate about Shai. That's why we are still around," Piolo noted.

Revealing the real score between them, Piolo said, "But you know, I'm not dating anyway. So what you see when we're together is really how we are." Then he briefly expressed, "So, I hope she's not dating too."

He also reacted to a comment on how his rumored relationship with Shaina has been going on for so many years now. Piolo said in jest, "Matagal 'no? Dapat pala ganon talaga. Walang commitment. Sabay ganun eh. (laughs) Para tumagal. Walang pressure. Bata pa rin naman siya."

This is not the first time that Piolo talked about his dating life. Earlier this year, he actually told Ogie Diaz that he doesn't see the point of being in a relationship.

"I don’t even see the point of being in a relationship because I’m busy. I’m booked 'til next year so I don’t have time for it. Darating at darating yun if it’s for me. If not, well, there’s my family, there’s my son. Hindi ko talaga siya iniisip," Piolo declared.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Six years ago, Piolo once spoke about his relationship with Shaina, illustrating it as something that's hard to put a label on. "(Shaina) and I are mahirap i-label, I guess. So whatever it is, I guess we just have to mutually respect everyone involved and not to talk more about it."

Recently, the two were embroiled in a pregnancy rumor stating that Piolo is the father of Shaina's rumored baby. Shaina had refuted the controversy in an Instagram story. Piolo meanwhile said, "Siyempre sini-secret namin talaga... Buti pa kayo alam," debunking the pregnancy claims.