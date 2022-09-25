Piolo Pascual Says He's Gotten Used To Being Single: 'Hindi ko na alam kung darating'

Piolo Pascual just opened up about something deeply personal in his life.

During the launch of a skincare and luxury brand, the actor spoke up about his thoughts on finding someone to share the rest of his life with.

"Hindi naman natin hinahanap 'yon," Piolo shared. "'Pag dumating, do'n na natin nahanap 'yon."

The Flower Of Evil remake star also talked about how he's gotten used to being single and that he's uncertain if "the one" will ever come into his life.

"Pero sa ngayon okay naman po ako, e." Piolo remarked. "Nasanay na rin sigurong mag-isa. It’s not something that I’m excited to have or something that I would want to have. But for now, I just want to focus on myself and see what I can do. Sanay na po talaga akong mag-isa. Hindi ko na alam kung darating."

Despite being linked to several female celebs such as Shaina Magdayao, Piolo has, for the most part, not introduced a new girlfriend in recent years.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE ON PIOLO PASCUAL:

LOL, Monty Blencowe Just Poked Fun At GF Lovi Poe's Photo With Piolo Pascual

Iñigo Pascual Wrote His Dad Piolo Pascual A Heartfelt Birthday Message

Piolo Pascual Reacts To Photos With Shaina Magdayao: 'What you see is what you get'