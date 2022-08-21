Princess Punzalan Lands A Role In The American TV Series 'The Cleaning Lady'

Princess Punzalan's acting career is far from over.

The 53-year-old actress recently took to social media to announce that she's landed a role in Season 2 of the American TV series, The Cleaning Lady. In a lengthy IG post, she talked about her journey toward the acting opportunity.

"When I got married in 2005 and settled down in the US, I thought I was leaving and keeping my acting career in the Philippines and focusing on a 'normal' family life in America," Princess wrote. "'I would live like any other US resident and then go on extended trips to the Philippines if I wanted to use my creative juices and perform as an actor there."

In The Cleaning Lady, Princess plays Alma de la Rosa aka "Lola." "While appearing quiet and reserved next to her domineering husband, Lola has a deep strength, compassion, and wisdom, and often brings the voice of reason when it matters most."

According to entertainment website TVLine, The Cleaning Lady is about a "whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules."

The Cleaning Lady premieres on September 19 on Fox.

