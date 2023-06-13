Priscilla Meirelles Throws A Grand Party For Husband John Estrada’s 50th Birthday

Priscilla Meirelles gave her husband John Estrada a very special present for his 50th birthday: a grand party in his honor! The 39-year-old model and beauty queen shared a series of pictures of the event via Instagram, which was held in KAO Manila nightclub.

“A night to remember. Happy 50th birthday party @johnestrada__,” she wrote.

Lensed by Nice Print Photo, the couple’s nearest and dearest gathered for the actor’s golden year celebration. In attendance are notable personalities such as power couples Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan, and Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres.

Further, the lovebirds also posed for an adorable family photo with their daughter Anechka, who looks all grown up now!

Take a look at the memorable snaps from John’s birthday bash below:

It was March this year when whispers that John has allegedly cheated on Priscilla made rounds online, following the beauty queen’s cryptic posts. "Married men/women who chase single boys/girls are seriously so pathetic!” she wrote, adding an intriguing question to her followers: “What to call a woman that entertains [a] married man?"

A month after, they seemed to have patched things up when John posted cozy selfies of them looking all cuddled up—along with a sweet caption: "The love of my life, my wife, my one and only Queen. #happytogether #jp #naturalbeauty #happywifehappylife.”

The two have been married for twelve years now.