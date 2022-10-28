A Queen With A Heart Of Gold: Rabiya Mateo Lends A Helping Hand To Drag Queens Who Got Scammed

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo proved yet again that she's beautiful inside and out when she stepped up to help a group of drag queens from Baguio.

On October 27, Peabo Bryson Orilla, an event coordinator and host at drag bar Nectar, asked for help on Facebook when a group of drag queens from Baguio got scammed by their Airbnb host and were looking for a place to prepare the Drag Cartel show.

Peabo posted, "BGC area! Mabuhay! Yung Baguio Queens kasama yung reigning queen, na-scam ng Airbnb nila. Walang matuluyan kahit pag-aayusan lang for Drag Cartel mamaya. They need help."

Rabiya posted a comment and asked, "Ilan po sila?" One drag queen responded that they were five in the group. Rabiya posted another comment and said, "They can stay at my place sa BGC. Not that big pero they are welcome po."

In a follow-up post, Peabo posted a video with Rabiya where the beauty queen asked about their event and where they’re from. He shared, "Drag Cartel queens safe na sila!!! Thank you, Rabiya Mateo for the help. Thank you din sa mga nag-offer. I love you all."

Rabiya's act of kindness probably stems from her experience with growing up experiencing hardship. In an interview with Nelson Canlas in July 2022, Rabiya shared that her family often had to move houses because they only rented their home, and if they failed to pay, they were asked to move out.

The beauty queen-turned actress added that when she competed during the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, her mom had to watch the show using a neighbor's TV because they didn't have a TV set. She said, "Pinupuno ko talaga yung utak ko ng positivity na kasi galing sa hirap, maangat ko rin ang pamilya ko someday. So 'yon ang naging promise ko kay mama."

