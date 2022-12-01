Sorry, no results were found for
Rabiya Mateo Shuts Down A Netizen Who Said She ‘Looks Cheap’

'I will never be somebody like you.'
by Yssa Cardona for Preview.ph | A day ago
PHOTO: Instagram/rabiyamateo
Although most people claim that it’s best to ignore bashers online, some celebs choose to speak up for themselves and put rude netizens in their place when they give backhanded compliments or unsolicited advice. One celebrity who doesn’t tolerate hateful remarks is Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, who responded to a netizen who left her a demeaning comment.

“Looks cheap,” a netizen commented on a TikTok video of Rabiya dancing to Ch!pz’s hit song 1001 Arabian Nights. And while she admits that she would usually ignore messages like this, the beauty queen felt the need to address the comment through a separate video

PHOTO BY tiktok/rabiyamateo
“You can be the most expensive-looking person, but if you're mean or rude, or the way you think or talk to people is not right, I don't think na I want to be somebody like you,” Rabiya responds.

Marami na po kayong napagdaan sa buhay, I'm sure of that. And sana, you chose to be a good person na makaka-inspire ng ibang tao diba. If I look cheap, pasensya na po, pero I will never be somebody like you.”

Unfazed, the Miss Universe Philippines titleholder also emphasized that she’s confident in herself and how she treats the people around her. “I’m proud of myself, kung paano ako manamit, kung paano ako magsalita, [at] kung paano ako makipag-kapwa tao.” You tell ‘em, Rabiya!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

Read more stories about
