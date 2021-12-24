Rabiya Mateo Was Spotted Sharing A Tender Moment With Jeric Gonzales

Is this the *newest* Kapuso couple?

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and Kapuso actor Jeric Gonzales were recently spotted sharing a tender moment at an amusement park in Laguna!

In a video shared by a netizen on TikTok, Rabiya and Jeric were seen talking, smiling, and hugging each other, fueling dating rumors by netizens.

Following Rabiya's stint in representing the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2020 pageant, the beauty queen then signed on to the Kapuso network in November. She made her acting debut later that month when she appeared on an episode of GMA-7's public affairs program Wish Ko Lang alongside Jeric, who played her love interest in the episode.

Continue reading below ↓

Rabiya's last relationship was with Neil Salvacion, her first boyfriend whom she dated for six years. Neil confirmed his split with the Ilongga beauty queen in June through a post he made on Instagram Stories. He said, "The real thing is, we're not together anymore, but we're both okay, moving forward, we talked and we're both happy with our own lives."

Meanwhile, Jeric was last linked to Sheryl Cruz as the celebs were co-stars in the afternoon series Magkaagaw.