Wow! Rachelle Ann Go Announces She Is Expecting Baby No. 2

Rachelle Ann Go made an exciting life announcement: The singer and theater actress announced she's expecting her second baby with her non-showbiz husband, Martin Spies.

In an Instagram post on December 2, Rachelle shared beautiful photos of her family as they shared a sweet moment in Capetown, South Africa. Rachelle announced, "Hello, December! Hello, Baby #2!"

Meanwhile, Martin described their South Africa trip as one for the books and added, "Lots of family time and good memories. Until the next one with our fourth family member."

Martin and Rachelle tied the knot in April 2018 and they welcomed their first child, Lukas Judah in March 2021. Currently based in London, Rachelle recently reprised the role of Fantine in the musical Les Misérables for its UK and Ireland tour in May 2022.

