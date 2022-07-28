DonBelle Surprised Fans With A Teaser Poster For Their New Movie And Netizens Are *Freaking Out*

ICYDK, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (popularly known as DonBelle) just posted a teaser poster for their upcoming film! The ~*Gen Z love team*~ will be headlining Star Cinema’s comeback on the big screen after two long years of being in a pandemic.

“We are definitely back in cinemas this 2022 and we can’t wait to be with you again!” Star Cinema posted on Twitter. “Catch @donnypangilinan and @bellemariano02 on the big screen real soon!”

The sudden announcement totally shocked several fans (in a good way!) and they had the *best and funniest* replies!

After DonBelle’s phenomenal performance in their 2021 film Love Is Color Blind, their fans couldn’t help but be excited about the love team’s upcoming project. In fact, they even trended “DONBELLE 24EVER” on Twitter to celebrate the announcement!

Bubblies (a.k.a. the official name for DonBelle’s fans) also shared how ~proud~ they are of their idols.

While Star Cinema is yet to release more details about this exciting project, we definitely can’t wait to see how Donny and Belle will wow us with their incomparable chemistry this time around. Truly well-deserved!

