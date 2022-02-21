Here's The *Real* Reason James Reid Flew To LA

Good news, James Reid fans! The actor-singer is not leaving the Philippines ~for good~.

ICYMI, news of James' move to Los Angeles surfaced when photos of his going-away party with friends went viral on social media.

While fans initially thought James was *permanently* saying goodbye to the Philippines to pursue his international music career, a recent Instagram post by James' dad, Malcolm, revealed the real reason behind the move.

"I was wiith James at NAIA a few days ago. He's on his way to LA for recording sessions and to visit his brother Andrew. That’s it. Anything else is basura. Sorry to disappoint the fake newsmakers,” Malcolm captioned the post.

ICYDK. James has been focusing more on music in recent years. He co-founded the label Careless Music with Bret Jackson in 2017. His recent releases include "Hello" and "Crazy."

In 2020, he was announced as an artist under the LA-based label Transparent Arts. Some of his labelmates include Far East Movement and Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young. The company also collaborates with Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, EXO, and Jay Park, to name a few.