This Is How Regine Velasquez And Gelli De Belen Found Closure After A Third-Party Controversy In The '90s

Following Regine Velasquez's recent statement about regretting being the other woman in Ogie Alcasid's previous marriage, netizens have been unearthing an old video of Regine's guesting in SIS. The talk show is headlined by sisters, Janice and Gelli de Belen.

It can be recalled that in the past, Gelli's husband, Ariel Rivera, had a fling with Regine when while they were still in a relationship. Regine and Ariel became close when they were working with out-of-town shows together.

In 2003, Regine was promoting her show in SIS, and she took the opportunity to apologize to Gelli. It was a lighthearted yet touching conversation between the two women.

Regine said, "Actually, I was happy na tinanong nila 'ko to guest. I was waiting for it for a long time and kinakabahan ako ngayon because we haven't really talked for a long time. Actually, hindi pa talaga kami nagkikita ng ganito."

Regine then continued that one moment she knew that it was really over between her and Ariel: When she saw Ariel and Gelli together at the airport.

"Ariel and I had a show in the States, before that, we just broke up, so before that medyo aaminin ko na nag-ho-hope ka pa na magkakabalikan kami, but when I saw you, guys, in the airport, you looked like a couple. You really are a couple and never really thought that we were a couple and I wanted to die," she recalled. "Makikita mo na tapos na talaga. ‘Yun na 'yun," she added.

"I understood why you were angry with me because whatever pain you felt when he left, I also felt it," Regine explained. "If I was in your place, I would feel the same way."

Gelli explained that she knew that it was time to move on from her anger at Regine. "Ngayon lang humupa ‘yung galit ko," she said. She also revealed that it was a conscious effort to move on from the issue. "Naiisip ko parang, okay na, madami namang blessings si Lord, ano ba naman na ibigay ko ito, ikabubuti ko naman tsaka ikagagaan din naman ng loob ko. Tumatanda na din ako, siguro it was really time, bask in it all you want and after a while, tama na," she said.

Regine was grateful that Gelli has finally forgiven her. "Thank you, finally natanggal na ‘yung galit mo sa’kin kasi alam ko ‘yung totoo, parang hindi din ako natuwa na nagalit ka sa’kin. And I also did not mean to hurt you and you have to know that. I just also fell in love. But now that it's over, it's finished, I’m glad that you're also moving on."

Regine continued by emphasizing that Ariel loves Gelli very much. "Gelli, he broke up with me because he said he loves you. He admitted it to me that he loved me but he loves you more that’s why he’s with you."

Gelli replied saying that she's relieved that the issue is in the past—that they finally have closure. "I’m really glad there’s closure to this, I’m glad you’re here and, well, in the days to come, I hope that we’ll see each other at least ‘di na tayo weird. I hope you’re happy now, you’re so successful and you deserve all the success ‘cause I see you really work so hard."

Gelli and Ariel tied the knot in 1997, and they have two sons. Regine married Ogie in 2010, and they share a son.

We love how this story turned out. We're happy for both Regine and Gelli.

Watch the full interview below:

Regine Velasquez One-on-One Interview with Gelli De Belen

