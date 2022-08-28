Regine Velasquez ~Praises~ Ogie Alcasid's Ex Michelle Van Eimeren For Their Blended Family

Regine Velasquez had nothing but praise for Ogie Alcasid's ex-wife, Michelle Van Eimeren for the healthy relationship of their blended family. Sitting down for an interview with celebrity hairstylist Celeste Tuviera, Regine was asked about the secret as to why they all make it work very well.

In the vlog uploaded on Celeste's YouTube channel on August 27, Regine first talked about her relationship with Ogie and Michelle's two kids, Leila and Sarah. She said, "I wasn't expecting the two girls to accept me as their mom because they already have a mom."

She added, "It's both ways naman, kung puwede niyo pagaralan to have a relationship, it can work. Hindi siya magic. Hindi rin perfect, pero hindi imposible. You just have to really work at it. Siguro, blessed talaga ako."

Describing her relationship with Leila, Asia's Songbird described Ogie’s eldest as a beautiful person inside and out and added, "Hindi siya mahirap pakisamahan." Regine said, "In the beginning, noong bago siya dito, my approach is that I don't wanna be a parent, I wanna be a friend. I wanted the parenting to come from Ogie kasi they needed that relationship."

While Regine said that there would be times when she needs to step in and Leila fully respects her. She said, "Sabi nga ni Michelle, pinagkatiwala niya sa akin. She still needs the direction, not the kind of parenting I do with my son, but a different kind of parenting naman, and the good thing about her is that she listens and I only have to tell her once if I need to correct something."

Regine credited Michelle as one of the most crucial elements for their blended family to work. "Dalawa actually, si Michelle and si Ogie," she clarified. "Silang dalawa talaga because they worked on it. He talked to Michelle many many times and finally, feeling niya puwede na ako ipasok, sinama niya ako sa Australia."

Looking back on her meeting with Michelle, Regine shared, "Michelle and I were able to talk and ang-iyakan, walang panunumbat whatsoever. She accepted whatever it was that happened and she even said to me that it wasn’t about me, it was about the two of them. So I didn't feel like parang I’m trying to build something from zero. Right away, forgiveness was given and that's very important. Acceptance was given, and so there was friendship and only love."

Regine added, "Pero like I said, yung key talaga, si Michelle. Kung kunwari nagtigas-tigasan siya, like I would hear horror stories about exes, they can be difficult. [Michelle] was a very loving person and she loved me." She also said that Ogie also had to work hard on the relationship as he initiated the communication and Michelle was very understanding.

Watch Regine's full interview here:

