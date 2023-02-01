Rhian Ramos Opens Up About Her ~*Friendship*~ With Sam Verzosa Amid Breakup Rumors

In December 2022, Rhian Ramos and businessman Sam Verzosa made headlines when they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling speculations that the two have already broken up. However, they both decided to keep mum about the status of their relationship, avoiding questions related to their alleged split.

While the actress neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, she clarified that they are definitely ~*friends.*~

“I can just say na it’s normal to have problems, disagreements with anyone, kahit friend mo [or] family mo pa yan,” she shares in an interview with Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph).

“We’re okay in the sense na hindi kami magkaaway. I will always want what’s best [for him] and what brings him joy, and I believe that he wants that for me too.”

Rhian kept it *real* and revealed that in times like this, she knows she can always depend on herself and her strong support system.

“This is something naman that I’ve known for a long time, but every so often nare-remind lang ako that no one can love me better than I can, and I’m very good at it. I’m good at making myself happy, I’m good at giving myself the things that I want, even the experiences that I want. If there’s anyone talaga that I can depend on, it’s always gonna be me,” she says.

“I have a good support system, community. We’re very happy together, we like the same things, pare-parehas kami ng lifestyle. I already have [everything a partner] could provide for me. It’s just an option where I’m gonna get it from.” You go, girl!

