Ria Atayde On Arjo's Engagement To Maine Mendoza: 'You've always been Mister Grand Gestures'

Ria Atayde penned a heartfelt message for her brother, Arjo Atayde following the actor's breathtaking proposal to Maine Mendoza on July 28. But did you know that Ria lent a helping hand in organizing the engagement?

In an Instagram post, Ria shared snaps of the joyous occasion and described Arjo as "Mister Grand Gestures" and wrote, "But I think among all you’ve done, this has to be my most favorite. And I think among all the many changes we welcomed in our lives this year, this has got to be the best."

Ria added, "So excited to officially welcome you into the family @mainedcm. Stay happy and in love! Congratulations to the two of you!"

Maine responded to Ria's post and wrote, "Thank you, Ri!!! I know how much effort you put into this. All wouldn't have been possible without your assistance too. Thank you so, so much."

Ria replied, "Anything for my brother and anything for you!!! Soon enough, we'll be working together on things like this. Love you, Maine! Can't wait."

Meanwhile, Arjo responded to Ria's post by writing, "Love you so much, wiwi. Thanks for always helping me out with everything."

