Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio Opens Up About Her Third Miscarriage

It’s not always easy being in the spotlight. Every move you make is constantly being watched, and important moments in your life are picked apart by strangers on the Internet. Still, Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio continues to be honest and open about not only her highs, but her grief and losses too.

The 41-year-old TV host has been documenting her life on her YouTube channel for quite a while now, with her first video dating back to seven years ago. Through her vlogs, she gets to share her experiences of being an artista and a proud mom of two.

In her recent vlog posted on July 24, she recalls her heartbreaking experience of suffering her third miscarriage. “I’ve already miscarried twice prior to this,” she shares. “After those two, it took me a while. […] Napaka-traumatic nito, ayoko nang dumaan sa process na nalaman kong pregnant ako, tapos pagdating sa ospital wala naman pala.”

Rica found out she was pregnant just before Father’s Day this year. “[My husband] was very guarded about his reaction, because this isn’t the first time that it’s happening. We already know the drill na kapag nabubuntis ako, hindi kami pwedeng agad-agad i-embrace yung pregnancy as though it was going to happen,” she says.

She lost her baby after a few weeks when she started continuously bleeding. “I was kind of prepared. I felt like my body knew already na there was no life in my womb,” the actress shares. “When I went for my last ultrasound, nakita nila it’s still a sac. It did not develop any embryo at all. We had to already accept the reality that this is not going to develop anymore.”

Being put in a painful situation, Rica admits that her faith once wavered because of the intensity of her grief. Still, she reminds her viewers that it’s okay to feel their pain and be considerate of those who are experiencing the same.

“I really wanted to share that to be able to help those of you who suffer. Maybe if you have people who suffer around you also, you can be a little more considerate and you had a glimpse of what goes on in their heads. It’s really a process.”

Sending hugs your way, Rica!