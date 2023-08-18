Ricci Rivero Was *Spotted* With Leren Mae Bautista Months After His Breakup With Andrea Brillantes

Well, it seems like the dating speculations between Ricci Rivero and Leren Mae Bautista aren’t over *just* yet.

Here’s a recap: In June this year, the basketball star took to Twitter to confirm his breakup with former child actress Andrea Brillantes. “I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what were going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve whats left of our friendship,” he said.

“I hope let’s stop creating your own versions and dragging other characters into these false accusations. I am sorry for whatever disappoinments [sic] it may have caused you - for everyone’s peace of mind, please allow ourselves to heal and move on peacefully without hate and pain.”

Rumors that Ricci had a romantic involvement with Leren started circulating online, which was allegedly the reason for his split. However, the issue was quickly denied by the beauty queen through an official statement.

In a recent report by Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph), however, the two were *spotted* working out together in Los Banos, Laguna.

This comes after a series of photos went viral on Twitter where Ricci was seen shopping at a mall with Leren.

While it’s been months since his breakup with Blythe, netizens couldn’t help but air their disappointment online.

“Tanggi pa si Ricci Rivero na may something sila ni konsehala Leren Mae Bautista. Eh ano ito? Nag Miniso as a friend? Hahaha time is the ultimate truth teller aamin ka rin naman,” says one netizen.

“Deny deny pa tong si Ricci at Leren no? Tapos ngayon nag mall at nagpa-pawis sa UPLB freedom park,” another one tweeted.

As of writing, the two have not commented on the issue.