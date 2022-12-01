Ricci Rivero Snaps At Xian Gaza's *Scheme* Against Andrea Brillantes: ‘Bida-bida ka masyado'

Ricci Rivero will always have Andrea Brillantes’ back! Case in point: The basketball player took to his girlfriend's defense when Xian Gaza came up with a ~crazy~ plan to attend the actress’ meet-and-greet in Dubai to annoy her.

On Facebook, the self-proclaimed “Pambansang Marites” wrote, “For the last one year eh maraming beses kong tsinismis si Andrea Brillantes. Punta kaya ako sa meet and greet niya dito sa Dubai para mabwiset. Pila ako with face mask tapos kapag turn ko na bulagaaa nyeaaam hahaha badtrip siguro yon.”

In response, Ricci uploaded the said post on his Instagram account and fired back, “Hahaha bida-bida ka masyado!”

Earlier this year, Ricci’s former love team partner Sharlene San Pedro also slammed Xian for spreading “fake news” that claimed Ricci left her for Andrea. "Shoutout sayo Xian Gaza, tama na pagpapakalat ng fake news. Napaka-clout chaser mo talaga. Di ko alam bat may naniniwala pa sa mga walang basehan na chismis na kinakalat mo," she wrote.

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

