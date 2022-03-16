Richard Gutierrez To Sarah Lahbati On Their Wedding Anniversary: 'This is an adventure of a lifetime'

Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati marked a special milestone in their relationship as the celebrity couple marked their second wedding anniversary on March 14.

On Instagram, Richard wrote a short but sweet message for Sarah, and his post included some photos from the couple's recent adventure up the mountains with their 4x4 trucks.

Richard shared, "I am blessed to have a wife who’s always up for any crazy journey I can think of, but loving you has been my favorite adventure so far because this is an adventure of a lifetime @sarahlahbati."

Sarah responded to Richard’s post and wrote, "I love you, mahal ko."

Meanwhile, Sarah posted photos with Richard from a recent trip to El Nido, which included a shot from their civil wedding ceremony two years ago. In the caption, Sarah described Richard as her "best friend, refuge, rock and happiness."

Richard and Sarah tied the knot in 2020 in a civil wedding ceremony attended by the couple’s close family and friends. Richard's twin brother, Raymond Gutierrez revealed that there were less than 20 guests at the couple's ceremony. He said that while it wasn't the original plan, the ceremony was even more meaningful and added, "Love conquers all, even during a pandemic!"