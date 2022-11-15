Rita Daniela Shares Her Excitement For Her Baby's Arrival: 'You are my hope, son'

Rita Daniela is basking in the glow of being an expectant mom, and it shows in her updates.

The Kapuso actress recently shared in a social media upload her anticipation for the arrival of her first child, featuring her bare-faced photo.

"No filter, just me in thirty-two weeks and four days of pregnancy," Rita wrote in an IG post. "I cannot wait to see my son. once he comes out. I know all the lonely days and nights are over. Hope is what I felt when I saw the greatest two lines of my life: you and the Lord are my hope, son."

Celebs such as Cassy Legaspi and Beauty Gonzalez liked Rita's post.

It was in June when Rita first announced that she's pregnant with her first child while guesting on an episode of All Out Sundays. In the same month, she noted that the father of the baby is her non-showbiz boyfriend,

In September, Rita shared a photo of a sonogram as well as the name of her baby, Juan "Uno" Rafael.

