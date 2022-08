Rita 'Badjao Girl' Gaviola Responds To A Netizen Who Called Her A Bad Example To Teens

Rita Gaviola, aka "Badjao Girl", just made a big revelation on social media: She's now a mother!

The now 19-year-old Pinoy Big Brother Season 7 housemate shared a photo wherein she was cradling a baby in her lap.

Also with her in a separate upload was a man who appears to be the father.

"Mahal ko kayo," Rita wrote.

While Rita received messages of congratulations from friends and fans, some people shared their negative reactions in the comments.

One netizen called her "marupok" for becoming a mom at an "early" age.

"Ang bata pa ng asawa. Isa kang marupok. Puwede namang mag-boyfriend lang sana. Sayang, dapat enjoy mo muna ang pagka-dalaga."

Another netizen said she used to idolize Rita but no longer feels she is a good role model.

"Parang disappointing kasi hinahangaan ko siya dahil sa mga pangarap niya para sa family niya at pagsisikap para makaahon o mabigyan ng magandang buhay family niya... Ngayon parang ayokong tularan siya ng mga bata na mag-boyfriend nang maaga dahil sa kapusukan, 'yon ang napapala."

Rita responded to the netizen to say that she can't be set as an example because people have different ways of thinking.

"Hindi lahat ng anak doon natatapos ang pangarap. Hindi din ako puwede tularan ng mga kabataan dahil may mga sarili kaming isip at buhay."

As if in response to negative comments, Rita shared yet another photo, this time, a close-up snap of her bundle of joy.

"Sabihan ninyo lang ako [ng] masasakit na salita; kahit laitin niyo ako okay lang sa akin," Rita said in her post. "Basta 'wag ninyo lang idamay ang anak ko, tatanggapin ko lahat ng masasakit. 'Wag lang anak ko. Pero isa lang masasabi ko: na proud ako kasi hindi ko pinalaglag ang baby dahil lang sa kasikatan."

