RK Bagatsing Had The *Sweetest* Birthday Message For Jane Oineza: 'This is what it is to be happy'

Real-life couple RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza are currently vacationing in Switzerland to celebrate the actress' birthday on July 22.

In an Instagram post, RK shared a series of photos and a video from the couple's European vacation, and the actor wrote, "I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery-air, mountains, trees, (you). I thought, 'This is what it is to be happy.'"

"Happy birthday, my love," RK added.

RK and Jane first met on the set of ABS-CBN’s Araw Gabi in 2018 and rumors of a romance first circulated in February 2021 when the actors posted similar solo shots in Lake Caliraya in Laguna. The couple then confirmed their romance in May 2021 by sealing it with a ~kiss~ in a video uploaded on TikTok. Speaking about his relationship with Jane, RK said, "Yung relationship namin ni Jane, it's light, it's fun, I don't need to force anything, it's there, chemistry, relax. And sa ngayon, sa mga pinagdadaanan natin sa buhay, sa mga nagdaan sa pandemic, we need [that] kind of energy from other people. Yung lightness of being, nakukuha namin 'yon sa isa't isa and I'm very happy having her around."

