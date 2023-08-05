Robi Domingo's Fiancee Maiqui Pineda Gets Diagnosed With An Autoimmune Disease: 'Now, I can't even breathe properly'

Robi Domingo's fiancee Maiqui Pineda has opened up about a challenge she is currently dealing with.

In a blog entry published on August 3, Thursday, Maiqui revealed that she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called Dermatomyositis.

"It sounds very technical, but to explain it in simpler terms: 'Dermatomyositis is a rare autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness, inflammation, and a skin rash.'" Maiqui described.

According to Maiqui's blog, it all started in April 2023 with dryness and skin rashes on her hands and fingers. She also started to experience pain in her joints, as well as difficulty performing simple tasks such as opening bottles and lifting objects.

Several blood tests later, she was diagnosed with Dermatomyositis and had to take steroids, which helped with the pain. Before taking steroids, Maiqui shared she couldn't even hook her bra, or put on pants, and she would even feel pain while asleep.

"Showering was always tough because my finger rashes would be painful from washing my hair," she noted.

In June, Maiqui felt her body was getting back to "normal" already, with the steroids, but in July, her symptoms started worsening. She experienced fever, tightness of the chest, coughing, headache, and fatigue. Maiqui's lungs were getting worse, and she began treatment straight away, spending a week in the hospital.

Amid Maiqui's journey to recovery and their wedding preparations, Robi couldn't be more grateful as he renewed his contract with ABS-CBN.

"What an emotional day," Robi wrote in an IG post.

"I just couldn't stop thinking about my fiancee and her condition while signing this contract. There has been that tug-of-war of feelings so maybe that's why the floodgates just kept pouring."

"Maiqs, whatever happens, I choose you. Can't wait to sign our (marriage) contract."

It was in November 2022 when Robi proposed to Maiqui in the middle of Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Japan.

