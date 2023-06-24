Aww, Robi Domingo Had His Engagement Shoot With Maiqui Pineda In Japan, Where He Proposed

Proposal locations have a special place in a woman's heart, especially those who are still basking in the bride-to-be anticipation.

Recently, host Robi Domingo revealed that he and his non-showbiz fiancée, Maiqui Pineda, actually had their engagement shoot in Japan. Incidentally, Robi had also proposed in the country's iconic Shibuya Crossing back in November 2022.

"All aboard for our next destination," Robi wrote in an IG post, where he shared a video showcasing photos from the pictorial. The couple looked so cute posing at what appeared to be a train station in the land of the rising sun. Here are some of the pics from the shoot.

Based on Robi's post, they had their shoot in two romantic locations: Kyoto and Osaka.

In a video interview with Push in November 2022, Robi spoke about being ready for the next chapter of his life. Aww. They've been dating for over four years already. Fun fact: They used to be college batchmates in Ateneo! Robi was also supposed to do the proposal in New York, but due to scheduling conflicts, it happened in Tokyo, instead.

In a May 2023 interview with Push, Robi revealed that they're planning on keeping the wedding small. At the time, he also said they were 55% along on their wedding planning.

Could they be tying the knot within the year? Guess we'll have to stay tuned to find out!

