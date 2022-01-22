Rocco Nacino And Melissa Gohing Celebrate One Year As A Married Couple

Can you believe it's been a year since Rocco Nacino and Melissa Gohing tied the knot in a naval ship?

For the couple's first anniversary on January 22, Rocco shared throwback pics from their wedding day and wrote, "One year ago today. How time flies, and yes, congrats to us, mi Amor @gohingmelissa for surviving each other on our first year as husband and wife."

Continue reading below ↓

"I love you my forever, happy first wedding anniversary to us, my love," the actor added.

Meanwhile, Melissa posted a video from their wedding and even referenced FRIENDS in her anniversary greeting to Rocco: "Happy first wedding anniversary, mi Amor. I love you like Rachel loves Ross. Forever."

The couple also looked like they had celebrated their wedding anniversary by the sea with their three adorable corgis in tow. The couple had an intimate dinner on the beach and Rocco shared that their trip was his "much-needed recharge" before going back to work.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Rocco and Melissa were first rumored to be dating in 2018. The Kapuso actor then proposed to Melissa in 2020.