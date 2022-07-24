Aww, Rodjun And Rayver Cruz Looked So Cute Recreating A Childhood Photo

There's nothing that compares to brotherly love, and recently, celebrity brothers Rodjun Cruz and Rayver Cruz showed netizens just how close they are.

In an IG post on July 20, Rodjun uploaded a super adorable photo wherein he and Rayver recreate a childhood photo. The original photo featured Rayver with his head on Rodjun's lap. Aww.

Incidentally, Rodjun also posted the charming snap on the day of Rayver's 33rd birthday. ICYDK, Rodjun is older than Rayver by one year.

"Happy, happy birthday, King @rayvercruz!" Rodjun wrote. "Mas malaki ka na sa 'kin ngayon, pero tandaan mo na you will always be my baby brother! I love you so much, Ray. Know that Kuya RJ will always be here for you no matter what. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. Sobrang blessed ka dahil napakabuti mong tao at hindi ka nagbabago."

Continue reading below ↓

Rayver replied, "Thank you, bro, I love you so much, my idol big brother."

Belated happy birthday, Rayver!

MORE ON RODJUN AND RAYVER CRUZ:

Dianne Medina Calls 'Crush Since 2006' Rodjun Cruz An Answered Prayer In Sweet Birthday Post

Rayver Cruz Tells Julie Anne San Jose: 'Mahal kita'

Janine Gutierrez Reacts To *Rumored Romance* Between Ex-BF Rayver Cruz And Julie Anne San Jose