Roxanne Barcelo Opens Up About Her Third Trimester Of Pregnancy: 'My joy revolves around my family'

Roxanne Barcelo and her non-showbiz husband are gearing up for the arrival of their second baby. Now approaching her third trimester of pregnancy, the Wildflower actress recently penned an Instagram post where she shared the joy of having her own growing family.

Posted on November 12, Roxanne shared a photo of her husband together with their eldest child, Cinco. "We are getting into the third trimester of this pregnancy," the actress shared. "Every morning, Cinco and Jiggs kiss my growing belly."

Roxanne detailed how there would be some nights when she'd wake up to two babies kicking her tummy, one from the outside and one from the inside. She added, "It is an experience I absolutely love and will keep in my heart forever."

"My joy revolves around my family and that has truly become the most fulfilling feeling ever," Roxanne wrote. "The heavens have granted what I have longed for all my life, all in His perfect time."

In August 2022, Roxanne announced that she migrated to Taiwan with her family. In a vlog she said, "I've never lived anywhere for the past 23 years apart from Manila and the U.S. Excited na ako actually kasi masarap ang food at maganda ang kabuuan ng Taiwan. I'm excited for a new chapter, hindi pa nag-si-sink in."

