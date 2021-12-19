Ruru Madrid Had The ~Sweetest~ Things To Say For Mikee Quintos' Birthday

Ruru Madrid is one super ~sweet~ friend to Mikee Quintos! The Kapuso actor shared a heartwarming birthday greeting for the actress who turned 23 on December 18.

Posting a throwback photo from 2015, Ruru shared that it was their first photo together which was shot on Mikee's birthday.

"Simula sa araw na yan hanggang ngayon alam ko sa sarili ko na meron akong kaibigan na hindi ako iiwan habang buhay," Ruru wrote.

He continued, "Dumaan man tayo sa napakaraming pagsubok at tampuhan, alam ko na magkasama pa rin natin ito malalampasan. Hindi man tayo nag-uusap araw-araw pero alam ko na walang isang araw na hindi ka sumagi sa isip ko."



Ruru said in his post that he truly feels lucky to have a friend like Mikee. "Maswerte ako at meron akong kaibigan na tulad mo na masasabayan ako sa kalokohan at masasabihan ako pag may mali na akong ginagawa," he wrote.

He added, "Isa ka sa mga tao na talagang pinapakinggan ko, mas matanda man ako sayo ng dalawang linggo pero pag nagsalita ka na, tatahimik na ako para pakinggan ka."

Ending his message, Ruru wrote, “Mahal kita, Bee! At sobrang proud ako sa’yo.”

The sweet message definitely tugged at Mikee's heartstrings as she responded, "19th ko yan, oh my God! Mahal kita, Bee! Through thick and thin, literal!"

While it's easy to make assumptions about sweet and friendly messages between friends, Ruru is currently in a ~special~ relationship with Bianca Umali. The two Kapuso talents have been rumored to be dating since 2018 but they only made their relationship Insta offish in March 2020.