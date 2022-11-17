Ryza Cenon And Her Partner Start Building Their Family's Future Home

Ryza Cenon and her partner, Miguel Antonio Cruz, welcomed yet another milestone in their life: They're starting the construction of their family's future home!

The actress took to social media on November 17, Thursday, to share photos from the recent groundbreaking ceremony.

"This is it!" Ryza wrote in an IG post.

Celebs such as Sam Pinto, Kean Cipriano, and Chynna Ortaleza expressed their support and liked Ryza's post.

It was in June 2021 when Ryza first shared that they had purchased the lot for their future home.

"We will build beautiful memories together," she wrote in an IG post.

Ryza and Miguel have a two-year-old son, Night.

The actress first revealed that she and Miguel were expecting in July 2020. In an interview with PEP.ph, Ryza shared that a friend had introduced her to Miguel in 2019 and that he had courted her for several months before they became an item. Ryza said she had intentionally kept a low profile when it came to their relationship as Miguel is a private person.

