Sachzna Laparan Reveals The Reason Behind Her Breakup With Jerome Ponce

It's been a little over a week since Sachzna Laparan confirmed her breakup with Jerome Ponce, and a few days ago, entertainment journalist Ogie Diaz shared the supposed reason behind their split.

In one of his recent vlogs, Ogie said that he spoke with the actress-vlogger to ask for her side of the story. He specified that he had reached out to Jerome, who had not yet replied to him.

"Sabi ni Sachzna kasi raw nanghingi ng space si Jerome," Ogie recalled. "Pero parang nagtuloy-tuloy na yung space na 'yon."

"Pero focused daw siya sa kanyang sarili nung una tapos nagpa-party-party na daw si Jerome," he added.

Sachzna apparently also confided that people were sending her photos of Jerome with a certain woman, one of which Ogie shared in his video.

"Hindi ko alam kung sino ito. Parang kahawig nga rin ni Sachzna, e," Ogie commented.

When asked if Sachzna felt relieved with the breakup or if she still loves him, Sachzna responded that while she feels angry, she has already come to terms with the breakup.

"Sabi niya, parang galit lang siya," Ogie shared. "Parang feeling niya kasi that time, hindi niya deserve 'yon. Pero in fairness, happy naman na daw siya ngayon. Na-accept na raw niya."

Following their going separate ways, Sachzna and Jerome reportedly unfollowed each other on IG. They were in a relationship for two years.

Watch Ogie Diaz's vlog about Sachzna and Jerome's breakup here:

