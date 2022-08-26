Sam Cruz Opened Up About Her Relationship With Her Dad Cesar Montano: ‘People can change’

Having recently celebrated her 18th birthday on August 24, Sam Cruz seems to be learning important realizations about family, life, and second chances. It’s no secret that Sam and her sisters Chesca and Angelina are the daughters of veteran actors Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano. However, Sam reveals that they only got to spend more time with their dad recently.

“We would see our dad, but not very often. But just [this year], it’s such a blessing since we’ve all started becoming very, very close,” the singer also revealed that she got to meet her siblings from Cesar’s new partner, Kath Angeles. “It's just amazing how we've all gotten closer together. And God has given us another chance to build a new, another relationship with our dad.”

IMAGE Instagram/samcruzm

Continue reading below ↓

Even better, Cesar will be at Sam’s highly anticipated debut, where he will be meeting Sunshine for the first time in a long while. “It's crazy kasi he's actually going to be in my debut, and that is going to be the first time my mom and dad will see each other din. It's just so great that everyone is so civil, that everyone is getting along,” Sam shares.

IMAGE Instagram/samcruzm

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In an interview, Sam shared an inspiring realization about her closer relationship with her dad: “Second chances should always be given. People can change, [you] just need to bring the goodness out of them.”

Well said, Sam!

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

MORE FROM COSMO:

Just 7 Photos Of Sam Cruz That Prove The 'Golden Hour' ~*Glow*~ Is Real

Aww, Sunshine Cruz Calls Diego Loyzaga 'The Best Brother' To Sisters Angelina, Sam, And Chesca Cruz

5 Times Sunshine Cruz And Her Daughters Wore The Cutest Coordinated Outfits